Stocks sharply higher…Cuba travel restrictions…Renault decision delayed

NEW YORK (AP) _ Hopes for a cut in interest rates and for a resolution in the U.S.-Mexico trade dispute are propelling stocks higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street. The Dow jumped nearly 400 points, while a rebound in tech shares helped the Nasdaq recover from yesterday’s steep losses. The chairman of the Federal Reserve signaled the central bank could cut rates if multiple U.S. trade conflicts threaten the U.S. economy, while Mexico’s foreign minister said he expects his country to make a trade deal with the U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Trump administration is imposing major new travel restrictions on visits to Cuba by U.S. citizens, including a ban on many forms of educational and recreational travel, effective tomorrow. The new restrictions are part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era efforts to restore normal relations between the two countries. U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said the new policy is intended to deny the Cuban government a vital source of revenue.

PARIS (AP) _ Renault has delayed a decision on whether to launch exclusive merger talks with Fiat Chrysler. After meeting at its headquarters near Paris, Renault’s board said that it will meet again tomorrow to “continue to study with interest” Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ merger offer. The merger could reshape the global auto industry. But unions and Renault’s alliance partner Nissan have reservations.

PHOENIX (AP) _ The biggest victims of President Donald Trump’s tariffs won’t necessarily be Mexicans or Chinese. Some experts say the people most likely to pay the steepest price are poor Americans. They already live close to the financial edge and could have to pay more for everyday purchases. Executives at Walmart and dollar-store chains, which import much of their merchandise and serve many low-income customers, have warned that tariffs could lead to higher prices.

MOSCOW (AP) _ Russia’s leading internet company says it’s committed to data privacy as it responds to reports that the national intelligence agency is pressuring it into handing over encryption keys. Yandex, which runs Russia’s most popular search engine and email service, did not refute or deny the reports of pressure from Russian authorities. Yandex’s statement came a day after the Russian communications regulator said that it is now requiring dating app Tinder to hand over data on its users.