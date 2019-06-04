Dow climbs…GOP opposes Trump Mexico tariffs…Rent protest

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Dow jumped over 500 points thanks in part to a rebound in technology shares that helped the Nasdaq recover steep losses from Monday. Hopes for a cut in interest rates and for a resolution in the U.S.-Mexico trade dispute also propelled stocks to a higher close. The chairman of the Federal Reserve signaled the central bank could cut rates if multiple U.S. trade conflicts threaten the U.S. economic expansion.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he hopes President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on Mexico are avoided, saying Republicans are “not fans of tariffs.” The Kentucky Republican told reporters he’s hopeful that U.S. talks with a Mexican delegation will be “fruitful” and that the tariffs “will not kick in.” Trump is threatening to impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports next week unless the country does more to stem illegal migration.

WASHINTON (AP) _ The World Bank is downgrading its forecast for the global economy in light of trade conflicts, financial strains and unexpectedly sharp slowdowns in wealthier countries. The bank, an anti-poverty agency, expects the world economy to grow 2.6% this year. That would be the slowest calendar-year growth since 2016, and it is down from the 2.9% expansion the agency expected when it made its previous forecast in January.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An appeals court will hear arguments about whether a lawsuit saying U.S. energy policies are causing climate change should move forward. Young people assert that the government has known for more than 50 years that carbon pollution from fossil fuels is causing climate change and that policies promoting oil and gas deprive them of life, liberty and property. The Trump administration says the lawsuit is trying to direct federal environmental and energy policies through the courts.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters frustrated by the slow movement of proposals to strengthen tenant protections in New York state blocked access to the Senate and Assembly chambers. The group marched through the Capitol chanting protests this morning before taking positions outside the legislative chambers. State Police began arresting individuals who refused to move.