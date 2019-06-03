Tech and internet firms lose…Trump targets AT&T…Racist receipts

NEW YORK (AP) — Major U.S. stock indexes were closing mostly lower Monday as a sell-off in some big technology and internet companies weighed down the market. Facebook plunged 7.5% following a Wall Street Journal report that the Federal Trade Commission will lead any antitrust investigation into the company as part of an arrangement that would give the Justice Department oversight of Google. Alphabet fell 6.1%. The Dow edged up 4 points. The S&P dropped 7 points and the Nasdaq lost 120 points.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting a boycott of AT&T because of his displeasure with the company’s CNN news outlet. Trump tweeted soon after his arrival in London for a pomp-filled state visit to Britain. It’s not clear how much of an impact Trump’s remarks will have. Invested shrugged off the news, as AT&T’s stock price increased nearly 2 percent on Monday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say high levels of a worrisome class of nonstick, stain-resistant industrial compounds found in some grocery store meats and seafood and off-the-shelf chocolate cake are “not likely to be a human health concern.” But the findings are likely to add to concerns raised by states and public health groups that officials are not acting fast enough to regulate the chemicals, called PFAS.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Poland Spring has announced a plan to use 100% recycled plastic for all its noncarbonated water containers. The Maine-based company said Monday that the effort kicks off this month with 1-liter bottles. The company plans to use 100% recycled plastic for bottles in all of its still water line by 2022. The migration comes as the bottled water industry faces continued criticism over its use of plastic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) —A national chain has closed two of its North Carolina stores and two workers were fired after racist names were added to two customer receipts. News outlets report Smoothie King announced that it closed the stores in Charlotte after the receipts were issued on Sunday. The company says the stores will remain closed until its employees undergo training to ensure there are no future instances.