Stocks give up early gains…Construction spending unchanged…Manufacturing slows slightly

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are giving up an early morning gain in trading on Wall Street. Technology and energy stocks paced those early gains. The S&P suffered its first losing month of the year in May as investors worried about the potential impact of multiple U.S. trade disputes. As of Friday, the index was down 6.6% from its April 30 record.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Construction spending was unchanged in April as another decline in home construction was offset by a big gain in government spending on highways and hospitals. The Commerce Department says the flat reading follows a small gain of 0.1% in March, which was revised higher after an initial estimate showed a sharp decline.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Manufacturing grew at a slightly slower pace in May, as production levels fell slightly. The Institute for Supply Management says that its manufacturing index slipped to 52.1 last month, down from 52.8 in April. A reading above 50 still signals an expansion in manufacturing. The sector has been reporting growth for 33 months.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) _ The parent company of Sears, controlled by former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, is buying the rest of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. that it doesn’t already own and reuniting the business with the Sears and Kmart stores. Under the deal, Sears Hometown can sell its Sears Outlet and Buddy’s Home Furnishing Stores businesses to a third party. The going-private transaction is targeted to close in the third quarter.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The FDA’s first broad testing of food for a class of nonstick, stain-resistant industrial compounds called “forever chemicals” found high levels in some grocery store meats, seafood and in off-the-shelf chocolate cake. The manmade compounds are used in items such as firefighting foam, nonstick and stain-resistant products and are predicted to take thousands of years to degrade. The FDA sampling shows levels above federal recommendations for water but the agency says it didn’t consider that a likely threat.