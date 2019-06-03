Shares retreat in Europe …US, Mexico officials to begin talks over tariffs, border…Mexicans launch friendly defensive to deflect US tariffs

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares retreated in Europe early today after a mixed day in Asia as surveys of manufacturers showed business confidence crumbling as Washington and Beijing spar over trade and technology. Germany’s DAX fell 0.2% while the CAC 40 in France also lost 0.2%. The FTSE 100 in Britain gave up 0.3%. Wall Street is expected to open lower with Dow and S&P futures each down 0.3%.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Top officials from the U.S. and Mexico will begin talks today in a scramble to fend off President Donald Trump’s threat of devastating tariffs on the southern ally and meet his demand for fewer migrants at the border. Trump is heading to London for a long-planned overseas trip, leaving others to stem a potential trade crisis. It’s unclear what more Mexico can do to satisfy the president. Trump’s Republican allies warn that the tariffs on Mexican imports will hit U.S. consumers and harm the economy.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials have taken to Twitter to communicate that they are working flat-out to de-escalate tensions over immigration and avoid punitive tariffs on all Mexican exports to the U.S. Trump’s threat on Thursday to impose tariffs to pressure Mexico to do more to curb the flow of migrants came the same day that Mexico declared it would begin the process of ratifying the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the White House’s top economist is leaving soon. In a tweet Sunday night, Trump said the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, will be leaving “shortly” and Trump praises him as having “done such a great job for me and the Administration.” Trump says he will name what he calls a “very talented replacement” as soon as he returns to the U.S. from his trip to Europe.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former employee of celebrated chef Thomas Keller is suing him and his three-star Michelin restaurants for discrimination, saying she was denied a job transfer and ultimately let go because she was pregnant. Vanessa Scott-Allen is asking for $5 million in damages. She worked at the restaurant Per Se in New York, earning a six-figure salary as head waiter, and wanted to transfer to Keller’s restaurant, French Laundry, in California. The civil trial starts today in Napa County Superior Court in California.