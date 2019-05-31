Stumbling stocks…Mexico: No panic…Ethanol decision

UNDATED (AP) _ The stock market stumbled Friday to its first losing month of 2019 in May, primarily due to President Donald Trump’s decision to broadly wield his tariff powers. Friday’s losses came after Trump announced plans via Twitter to impose tariffs on Mexico. The move shocked investors and spurred a broad sell-off. The S&P 500 index fell 36.80 points, or 1.3%, to 2,752.06. The Dow lost 354.84 points, or 1.4%, to 24,815.04. The Nasdaq slid 114.57 points, or 1.5%, to 7,453.15. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 20.04 points, or 1.4%, to 1,465.49. Major stock indexes in Europe also fell.

Undated (ap) _ MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that Mexico won’t panic over U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of coercive tariffs — measures that economists say could have dramatic consequences for both nations and potentially spur a full-blown trade war. Trump set a June 10 deadline for Mexico to do more to slow immigration through its territory or else all of its exports — from avocados and automobiles to machinery and household appliances — stand to be hit with 5% duties.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Trump administration is following through on a plan to allow year-round sales of gasoline mixed with 15% ethanol, though some say the move is undercut by a policy that gives oil refineries waivers allowing them to use reduced levels of the additive. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the change Friday, ending a summertime ban on the E15 blend imposed out of concerns for increased smog from the higher ethanol blend. Until the change, the only ethanol blend fuel typically found in summer months was a 10% ethanol blend called E10.

UNDATED (AP) _ CBD products have surged in popularity despite confusion around their legal status . Now U.S. regulators are exploring ways the hemp ingredient might officially be allowed in food, drinks and dietary supplements. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration held a hearing Friday to collect information about cannabis compounds. Meanwhile, Illinois is likely to become the 11th state to allow small amounts of marijuana for recreational use after the Democratic-controlled House sent LEGISLATION TO THE GOVERNOR.

UNDATED (AP) _ In an ominous but vague warning, China said Friday that it was drawing up a list of “unreliable” companies, organizations and individuals for targeting in what could signal retaliation for U.S. sanctions on the Chinese tech powerhouse Huawei. The move follows additional measures this week that deepen the bite of U.S. sanctions imposed on Huawei in mid-May amid an escalating trade war, whose backdrop is the two powers’ struggle for long-term technological and economic dominance.