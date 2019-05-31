Stocks down sharply…Consumer spending slows…EPA to allow E15 year-round

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street after President Donald Trump surprised investors with tariffs on Mexican imports. Carmakers, which could be especially vulnerable to business disruptions from the tariffs, took big losses in early trading. Kansas City Southern, a railroad operator that has a commercial corridor of the Mexican railroad system, also fell.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Consumer spending slowed in April after a huge gain in March, while inflation was up a bit but still far below the target set by the Federal Reserve. The Commerce Department says spending increased 0.3% in April following a 1.1% surge in March that had been the largest increase in nearly a decade.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The Trump administration is following through on a plan to allow year-round sales of gasoline mixed with 15% ethanol, ending a summertime ban imposed out of concerns for increased smog from the higher ethanol blend. Environmental groups contend the U.S. Clean Air Act prohibits year-round sales of E15, and court challenges are expected.

BEIJING (AP) _ The Financial Times is reporting that tech giant Huawei (WAH’-way) has ordered its employees to cancel technical meetings with American contacts and has sent home numerous U.S. employees working at its Chinese headquarters. The moves come amid growing U.S.-China tensions over trade and technology in which Huawei has been a main target.

PARIS (AP) _ French automaker Renault (reh-NOH’) says its board will meet next Tuesday to vote on a possible merger with Fiat Chrysler. Fiat Chrysler has proposed to merge with Renault to create the world’s third-biggest automaker, worth almost $40 billion, and to combine forces in the race to make electric and autonomous vehicles.