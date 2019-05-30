Stocks waver…Pence sells trade deal in Canada…Midwest farmers woes

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are slightly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, led by technology and consumer-related companies, but are still on track for their fourth weekly loss and their first monthly decline of the year. Stocks have been sliding in volatile trading all month as investors come to grips with an escalating trade war’s potential impact on corporate and economic growth.

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) _ Vice President Mike Pence is in Canada looking to build momentum for a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. Today’s visit comes after President Donald Trump removed steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico, clearing a key roadblock to a North American trade pact negotiated last year. The new trade deal would still need approval from legislatures in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

DES MOINES, IOWA (AP) _ Midwestern farmers are enduring a spring like no other. Most of the nation’s corn and soybeans are grown in the Midwest, and farmers in the region have struggled for years with low prices that are now even worse due to a trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Adding to those problems, farmers have not been able to plant because of seemingly endless storms. President Donald Trump promised $16 billion in aid but that led to confusion because details about the payments won’t be released until later.

MEMPHIS (AP) _ FedEx plans to make deliveries seven days a week year-round starting next January because online shoppers want their stuff now, even on Sundays. The company also plans to take back nearly 2 million daily residential deliveries that the post office makes for FedEx. FedEx already runs seven days a week around Christmas and will now be taking that schedule year-round for most of the U.S. population.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ A civil rights group says financial giant JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by male employees who say they were denied additional paid parental leave between 2011 and 2017. The settlement was announced today by the American Civil Liberties Union and the national law firm Outten & Golden. A Chase spokesman welcomed the agreement and thanked the employee for raising the issue.