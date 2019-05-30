Stocks edge higher… GDP solid but expected to slow…Pending home sales fall

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are moving higher in early trading on Wall Street following two days of losses. Technology companies and banks are helping to pull the market higher. Chipmaker Intel and Citigroup rose. Dollar General jumped after posting earnings and revenue for the latest quarter that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.1% rate in the first three months of the year, but much of that gain was based on temporary factors that will likely fade, leaving growth much slower in the current quarter. The new GDP estimate was down slightly from an initial 3.2% estimate for the first quarter. And, economists believe GDP growth will slow to less than 2% for this quarter while the outlook for the year rising a modest 2.3%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in April compared with the month before, suggesting that rising prices are outweighing recent declines in mortgage rates. The National Association of Realtors says its pending home sales index fell 1.5%. Sales have been hampered even with average 30-year mortgage rates slipping below 4% this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. That average is down from nearly 5% in November.

DETROIT (AP) _ The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating whether a 5-year-old General Motors seat belt recall fixed the problem. The recall covered about 1.4 million Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia and Saturn Outlook SUVs from 2009 through 2014. GM did the recall because a flexible steel cable connecting the front seat belts to the vehicle could separate and fail to hold passengers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has four complaints that seat belts failed in the SUVs after recall repairs were done.

PHOENIX (AP) _ Google’s self-driving vehicle division says it’s bringing autonomous trucks to the Phoenix area. Waymo has announced that its fully self-driving tractor-trailers will start driving on freeways this week and will expand to more routes over time. The company says the big trucks use the same sensors as passenger vehicles but they’re configured differently. The testing will start with two drivers in each rig.