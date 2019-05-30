Moderate stock gains…Good gains won’t last…Broadband report slammed

UNDATED (AP) _ Major U.S. stock indexes capped a day of listless trading with modest gains Thursday, snapping the market’s two-day losing streak. Stocks have been sliding in volatile trading all month as investors come to grips with the potential impact of an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China. The S&P 500 index rose 5.84 points, or 0.2%, to 2,788.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 43.47 points, or 0.2%, to 25,169.88. The Nasdaq composite added 20.41 points, or 0.3%, to 7,567.72. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.42 points, or 0.3%, to 1,485.53.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.1% annual rate in the January-March quarter — a pace that will likely prove to be the high-water mark for the year before growth weakens in the coming months. That’s the assessment widely shared by economists in light of the rising threats facing the U.S. economy, from a raging trade war to more cautious spending by consumers and businesses to a global slowdown. Their collective forecast is that last year’s 2.9% growth — the fastest year of expansion since 2015 — will be followed by a more tepid 2.3% gain this year.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission’s broadband report is being hammered by critics who say it paints too rosy a picture of high-speed internet availability in the U.S. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia joined two dissenting FCC commissioners in criticizing the report released Wednesday. The FCC’s annual Broadband Deployment Report says the country’s digital divide has “narrowed substantially.” The agency’s two Democratic commissioners issued dissenting statements along with the report that said it was at odds with the reality of internet availability on the ground.

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber is continuing to bleed money even as it posts dramatic revenue growth. In its first financial release since its lackluster debut on Wall Street, Uber reported Thursday that its revenue rose to $3.1 billion in the first quarter of 2019, up 20% from the same time last year. But the ride-hailing giant posted $1 billion in losses as it fights to maintain its share of the market. San Francisco-based Uber, like its main U.S. competitor Lyft, has spent heavily on rider promotions and driver incentives to gain market share, one reason the companies have struggled to reach profitability.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is awash in pot, glutted with so much legal weed that if growing were to stop today, it could take more than six years by one estimate to smoke or eat it all. Now, the state is looking to curb production. Five years after they legalized recreational marijuana, lawmakers are moving to give the Oregon Liquor Control Commission more leeway to deny new pot-growing licenses based on supply and demand.