US stocks lower…New China threat…VW union vote

UNDATED (AP) _ Another round of selling gripped Wall Street on Wednesday as nervous investors fled health care, technology and other high-risk stocks in favor of the safety of bonds. The S&P 500 index fell 19.37 points, or 0.7%, to 2,783.02. The index had been down 1.3% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 221.36 points, or 0.9%, to 25,126.41. It had tumbled 409 points. The Nasdaq composite slid 60.04 points, or 0.8%, to 7,547.31. The Russell 2000 index of small companies dropped 14.07 points, or 0.9%, to 1,489.95. Major stock indexes in Europe also fell.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing new trade sanctions and a U.S. clampdown on its top telecommunications company, China issued a pointed reminder Wednesday that it has yet to unleash all its weapons in its trade war with the Trump administration. Chinese state media warned that Beijing could cut America off from exotic minerals that are widely used in electric cars and mobile phones. The threat to use China’s rich supply of so-called rare earths as leverage in the conflict has contributed to sharp losses in U.S. stocks and sliding long-term bond yields.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The United Auto Workers union will hold a vote next month on its representation of all hourly workers at Volkswagen’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The union said the National Labor Relations Board decided Wednesday that the vote will take place June 12, 13 and 14. The board dismissed a previous petition for a vote on a technicality. Volkswagen has said it is neutral on the issue of unionization. But it steadfastly refused to bargain with UAW after the union won representation of maintenance workers at the plant in 2015.

DALLAS (AP) — Activist shareholders used Exxon Mobil’s annual meeting to renew their accusations that the company is failing to confront a future that may include stricter regulations to limit climate change caused by burning fossil fuels. A representative of the Church of England’s endowment fund said Wednesday that Exxon has moved more slowly than other major oil companies to disclose information about emissions. Chairman and CEO Darren Woods defended the company, saying it’s doing its part by providing energy that people need while also reducing emissions from its own operations.

PARMA, Italy (AP) — A new Associated Press report finds Big Pharma still pushed opioids overseas even amid the American epidemic. The report details a vast corruption investigation in Italy alleging pharmaceutical officials paid a pain doctor who wrote studies and organized events that would help them market opioids in the country. Two managers with the foreign arm of Purdue Pharma have accepted pleas in connection with the case.