Stocks tumble…Trade group expects Boeing jet won’t return before August…Cuba legalizes private Wi-Fi

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are falling broadly in morning trading on Wall Street. Investors are shifting money into the safety of bonds and less-risky stocks, including utilities, amid concerns that global economic growth is being threatened by the trade war between the U.S. and China. Technology and consumer-related stocks are among the biggest losers. Weak revenue forecasts also sent several retailers into a nosedive.

GENEVA (AP) — The global airline trade group says it expects the Boeing 737 Max jet will remain grounded at least through mid-August after two deadly crashes. The International Air Transport Association estimates the planes will not fly for at least another 10-12 weeks. The spokesman for the group noted that regulators like the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will have final say.

PARIS (AP) — France’s finance minister is asking General Electric to change its plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs in France. Bruno Le Maire says he will talk to GE’s CEO, Larry Culp, by phone tomorrow. The U.S. company announced the plans yesterday.

LONDON (AP) — The world’s largest steel maker, ArcelorMittal, has announced further cuts to production at several plants in Europe due to weak demand and high imports to the bloc. The Luxembourg-based company said it would reduce steelmaking operations at plants in France and Germany and extend a planned stoppage in Spain. The cuts follow plans announced earlier this month to idle and reduce production at plants in Poland and Spain.

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba is legalizing private Wi-Fi networks and the importation of equipment like routers, eliminating one of the world’s tightest restrictions on internet use. The measure announced by state media today provides a legal status to thousands of Cubans who created homemade digital networks with smuggled equipment that was illegal but generally tolerated by authorities in recent years. It also appears to allow private businesses to provide internet to customers.