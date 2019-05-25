Stocks end turbulent week…Oil prices higher…Data breach at real estate title company

UNDATED (AP) _ Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday after modest gains erased some of the market’s steep losses from a day earlier. The market ended a turbulent week of trading with its third straight weekly loss. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% on Friday. The Dow gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.1%. The Russell 2000 climbed 0.9%. U.S. stock markets will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

UNDATED (AP) _ Energy futures ended broadly higher on Friday. Benchmark U.S. crude climbed 1.7% to settle at $58.63 a barrel in New York. Across the pond, Brent crude, the international standard, closed 1.4% lower at $68.69 per barrel in London. In other energy futures, wholesale gasoline added 1.1% to $1.93 per gallon. Heating oil gained 0.5% to $1.97 per gallon and natural gas rose 0.8% to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ A security lapse at a major real estate title company exposed the bank account numbers and other sensitive information contained in 885 million files. First American Financial confirmed the problem Friday after it was reported by the blog Krebs On Security. A flaw in an internet application allowed anyone with a web browser to see the confidential data until First American blocked all outside access Friday. It’s unclear if any of the exposed information was scooped up by outsiders with criminal intentions.

TOKYO (AP) — President Donald Trump has begun a state visit to Japan by needling the American ally over its trade imbalance with the United States. Trump also is promoting the U.S. under his leadership. He says “there’s never been a better time” to invest or do business in America, and he urges corporate leaders to come.

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) _ The largest U.S. seller of San Marzano tomatoes, known to food lovers as the best tomatoes to make pasta sauce, has been hit with two federal lawsuits claiming what’s inside the can isn’t the real thing. New Jersey-based Cento Fine Foods calls the claims “wrongful” and assures their tomatoes are true San Marzanos, meaning they were grown at the base of Mount Vesuvius in Campania in Italy.