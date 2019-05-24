Stock climb higher…Oil futures end higher… New charges could delay possible extradition of Assange

UNDATED (AP) _ Stocks have ended the day higher as the market rebounds from steep losses a day earlier. The major indexes ended with their third straight week of losses. Investors have been worrying about the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China, The Dow rose 95 points to 25,585 today. The S&P 500 added 3 points, to close at 2,826. And the Nasdaq gained 8 points, to 7,637. The Russell 2000 index climbed 12 points, to close at 1,514.

DATELINE (AP) _ Energy futures ended broadly higher today, recovering some of their steep losses from a day earlier. Benchmark U.S. crude climbed 1.7% to settle at $58.63 a barrel in New York while Brent crude, the international standard, closed 1.4% lower at $68.69 per barrel in London. In other commodity trading, wholesale gasoline added 1.1% to $1.93 per gallon. Heating oil gained 0.5% to $1.97 per gallon and natural gas rose 0.8% to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ A new indictment against Julian Assange could further delay what was already expected to be a protracted battle to get the WikiLeaks founder out of a London jail cell and into a U.S. court. It opens the door for his legal team to argue that the Espionage Act charges are political and thus not covered by an extradition treaty between the two countries. Assange is accused of publishing secret documents containing the names of confidential sources.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Facebook may have to wait longer before it can resolve a U.S. government investigation into its mishandling of personal information. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission is being delayed by political wrangling. The paper says the FTC’s chairman is trying to persuade at least one Democratic commissioner to support the deal, which could fine Facebook up to $5 billion. The Journal says the two Democrats believe the deal is too lenient.

UNDATED (AP) _ The few women who are CEOs of the largest U.S. companies typically make more money than their male counterparts but aren’t close to the top of the leaderboard for pay packages. The median pay package for female CEOs in the 2018 fiscal year was $12.7 million, versus $11.2 million for men, according to an analysis of executive compensation data. However, there is not a single woman on the overall list of the top 20 most highly paid CEOs.