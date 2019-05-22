World shares mixed … Japan carriers delay sale of new Huawei smartphones … Daimler CEO Zetsche hands over to successor

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed today after a rebound in technology stocks helped power an overnight rally on Wall Street. After a day of modest gains in Asia, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, while the DAX in Germany edged 0.1% higher and the CAC 40 in France slipped 0.2%. U.S. markets are set for a lower open, with Dow and S&P futures down 0.2%.

TOKYO (AP) — Two Japanese mobile carriers say they are delaying the sale of new smartphones from Huawei as they confirm the safety of the Chinese products. SoftBank Corp.’s Y! Mobile service says sales of the Huwaei P30 lite, set for May 24, have been delayed, and advance orders were canceled. KDDI also has indefinitely delayed its sales, initially set for late May. The U.S. government has said Huawei is a security risk and restricted technology sales to it and other Chinese telecom gear suppliers.

BEIJING (AP) _ China is cutting taxes on its fledgling software and integrated circuit industries as U.S. export controls threaten to handicap Chinese tech companies. The announcement comes amid tension over Washington’s decision to limit technology sales to Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei and other companies. Chinese makers of smartphones and other products rely on U.S. components but Beijing is spending heavily to try to develop its own suppliers.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche (DEE’-tur TSET’-sheh) is handing off to his successor after 13 years at the helm as the company faces difficult challenges from the transition to electric cars and digital transportation technologies. Zetsche received prolonged applause from shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in Berlin today until he made the time-out sign with an embarrassed smile.

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Nike won’t release a version of its Air Force 1 shoe meant to celebrate Puerto Rico, after an indigenous group in Panama noted one of its traditional designs was used. A Nike statement Tuesday says that “we apologize for the inaccurate representation of the design origin for the Nike Air Force 1 ‘Puerto Rico’ 2019. As a result, this product will no longer be available.” The Guna people in Panama have traditionally used the swirling, multicolored “Mola” design.