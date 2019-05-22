Stocks trading lower…Qualcomm antitrust ruling…Lilly offers cheaper version of insulin

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are lower in morning trading on Wall Street as investors eye developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute and absorb a key ruling in an antitrust case involving Qualcomm. Reports say the U.S. may block several Chinese surveillance companies from buying American components. A similar move targeting Chinese telecom company Huawei (WAH’-way) led to volatility in technology stocks this week.

UNDATED (AP) _ Qualcomm’s stock is tumbling after a federal judge ruled that the company unlawfully stifled cellphone chip market competition and charged excessive licensing fees. The judge ordered Qualcomm to negotiate or renegotiate licensing deals with customers. The company must also license its patents to rival chip makers at fair prices and can’t sign exclusive supply agreements with smartphone makers like Apple that block competitors from access to that market. Qualcomm says it will seek an immediate stay and appeal of the ruling.

UNDATED (AP) _ A half-price version of Eli Lilly’s popular Humalog (HYOO’-muh-lahg) insulin is now available. The company promised in March to offer diabetics a more affordable option amid fierce criticism of soaring insulin prices. As one of the three top insulin makers, Lilly said it’s begun selling its own generic version of Humalog under the name Insulin Lispro, for $137 per vial or $265 for five KwikPens.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ An aggressive campaign at Target to let customers do more online is paying off. The retailer exceeded first-quarter expectations on just about every level, saying the same day services it’s rolled out in recent years drove more than 25 percent of comparable sales growth. Target reported profits of $795 million, or $1.53 per share, beating Wall Street expectations by a dime.

LONDON (AP) _ Two British mobile phone companies say they are putting on hold plans to sell new 5G mobile phones from China’s Huawei (WAH’-way). Vodafone and EE said they are holding off amid uncertainty about devices from the world’s No. 2 smartphone maker. The U.S. government has said Huawei is a security risk and restricted technology sales to it and other Chinese telecom gear suppliers.