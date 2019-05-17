Stocks edge higher…Trump delays auto tariff decision…China, Iran meet amid heightened Middle East tensions

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks have turned higher in morning trading on Wall Street after opening lower on worries about whether the U.S. and China can settle their dispute over trade. Technology and industrial companies dropped the most.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is delaying any decision to impose auto tariffs on car and auto part imports, deciding against ratcheting up trade disputes or impacting talks with European nations and Japan. Trump says he’ll decide whether to take further action in 180 days.

BEIJING (AP) _ The foreign ministers of China and Iran have met in Beijing amid heightened Middle East tensions and efforts by Tehran to keep its world markets open. Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of being behind a drone attack that shut down a key oil pipeline in the kingdom, while, the U.S. has dispatched warships and bombers to the region to counter any alleged Iranian threat.

LONDON (AP) _ Cross-party talks in Britain aimed at striking a compromise Brexit deal have broken down without agreement. The Opposition Labour Party says the talks with Prime Minister Theresa May’s government have gone as far as they can. The two sides have held weeks of negotiations to see if they can agree on terms for Britain’s exit from the European Union that can actually win support in Parliament. Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29, but Brexit has been delayed until Oct. 31 amid the political impasse.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is prolonging sanctions against the Syrian regime of President Bashar Assad for another year due to its continued crackdown against civilians in the war-ravaged country. 270 people and 70 companies and organizations will have travel bans and assets frozen until June 1, 2020.