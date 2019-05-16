Stocks finish higher…Oil prices rise… Boeing finishes software update

UNDATED (AP) _ Stocks have broadly closed higher on Wall Street for the third straight day erasing most of the plunge they took at the start of the week on worries about the trade fight between China and the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 25 points, or 0.9%, to 2,876. The climbed 214 points, or 0.8%, to 25,862. And the Nasdaq gained 75 points, or 1%, to close at 7,898. The Russell 2000 picked up 8 points, or 0.6%, to end the day at 1,557.

UNDATED (AP) _ Energy futures finished higher today. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 1.4% to settle at $62.87 per barrel in New York while Brent crude, the international standard, closed 1.2% higher at $72.62 per barrel in London. In other energy futures trading, wholesale gasoline climbed 2.4% to $2.06 per gallon. Heating oil gained 1.8% to $2.12 per gallon and Natural gas added 1.5% to $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

UNDATED (AP) _ Boeing says it has finished updating the flight-control software for the 737 Max, moving a step closer to getting the plane back in the sky after two deadly crashes. The next step is a test flight to demonstrate the update to federal aviation regulators. The software, called MCAS, was implicated in fatal accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ U.S. and European authorities say 10 people, including five Russian fugitives, have been charged in connection with malicious software attacks that infected tens of thousands of computers worldwide and caused more than $100 million in financial losses. Authorities say the malware enabled Eastern European criminals to take remote control of infected computers and siphon funds from victims’ bank accounts.

SACRAMENTO, Cali. (AP) _ Gov. Gavin Newsom says the Trump administration’s move to revoke nearly $1 billion for California’s high-speed rail project is “illegal” and “a direct assault” on the state. He says that California will defend its right to the money in court. The Federal Railroad Administration said it’s cancelling the money because California has not made progress and has strayed from the project’s original vision.