Stock market on a roll…Oil prices rise… Trump touts possibility on new trade agreement with China

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have closed higher on Wall Street, led by gains in health care and technology companies. It’s giving the market its third straight gain. It’s been rebounding this week following its worst week since December. The S&P 500 rose 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,810 today. The Dow rose 148 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,702. The Nasdaq rose 52 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,643 and the Russell 2000 picked up 6 points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 1,555.

UNDATED (AP) — Oil prices are up today. U.S. crude futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose $1.39 — closing at $58.26 a barrel.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the United States is in “a very good position” as it negotiates with China on a new trade agreement. Trump spoke on the state of negotiations shortly before a meeting with Republican senators on the trade issue. Trump also says the Chinese see a chance he could walk away, an obvious reference to his recent summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

HEJERE, Ethiopia (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says new evidence from the Ethiopian Airlines crash site, coupled with its own data gathering, led it to order the grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes. The agency says new information was uncovered from the wreckage of the Ethiopian Airlines jet. That, taken with data from satellite-based tracking of the plane’s flight path, pointed to similarities with an October crash of a Lion Air 737 Max in the Java Sea.

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T is raising prices for its DirecTV Now streaming TV service, while removing some networks from the cable-like television package. The changes come just weeks after a U.S. appeals court upheld the company’s Time Warner takeover. The Justice Department fought the takeover, arguing it would lead to higher prices.