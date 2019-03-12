Stocks mixed… More Boeing Max 8s grounded…Brexit

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology and health care companies led U.S. stocks modestly higher in mixed afternoon trading, extending the market’s solid gains from a day earlier. Boeing weighed down the Dow Jones Industrial Average for a second day as shares in the aircraft maker fell amid safety concerns. The modest gains follow a rally on Monday that snapped a five-day losing streak.

UNDATED (AP) — Britain, France and Germany have joined a rapidly growing number of countries grounding or turning away a new Boeing plane involved in the Ethiopian Airlines disaster. Pressure grew on the United States to take action over the Boeing 737 Max 8 as Asian, Middle Eastern and then European nations and carriers gave in to concerns. A global team of investigators has begun looking for parallels with a similar crash just five months ago.

UNDATED (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May’s mission to secure Britain’s orderly exit from the European Union appears headed for defeat, as lawmakers ignore her pleas to support her divorce deal and end the political chaos and economic uncertainty that Brexit has unleashed. British lawmakers are facing a stark choice in a vote later: support a deal many consider inadequate or run the risk that Brexit might happen chaotically, or not at all.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEO of beleaguered Wells Fargo is telling Congress the bank has cleaned up its act after a series of scandals that affected millions of customers. But Democrats – and some Republicans – on the House Financial Services Committee aren’t buying it. Wells has paid billions of dollars in fines to regulators for consumer abuses in virtually every part of its business and last year had its growth capped by the Federal Reserve. Committee Chair Maxine Waters cited the bank’s “ongoing lawlessness” and said its $1.9 trillion in assets was “too big to manage.”

BOSTON (AP) — Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among at least 40 people indicted in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin appeared in the ABC sitcom “Full House,” and Huffman starred in ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud in indictments unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Boston. Court documents say Huffman paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could partake in the college entrance cheating scam.