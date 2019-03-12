Most global stocks higher … More airlines suspend Boeing 737 Max 8 … Volkswagen to ramp up electric vehicle production

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks followed Wall Street higher today as investors awaited a vote by British lawmakers on a plan to leave the European Union. In early trading, Germany’s DAX rose 0.5 percent and France’s CAC 40 added 0.4 percent. London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.3 percent. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1 percent and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.8 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.5 percent. Dow and S&P futures suggest that Wall Street will open higher.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it expects Boeing to soon complete improvements to an automated anti-stall system suspected of contributing to the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner on Sunday and another new Boeing 737 Max 8 in October. The FAA says it also expects Boeing to update training requirements and related flight crew manuals.

SINGAPORE (AP) — A growing number of airlines around the world have grounded their Boeing 737 Max 8 jets following two deadly crashes in five months. Australia is one of the latest airlines to suspend operation of the aircraft. Other countries include Singapore, Mexico, Indonesia, India, Ethiopia, China, Cayman Islands and Brazil.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) —Volkswagen says it plans to ramp up its production of electric vehicles over the next ten years to 22 million and reduce its carbon footprint over vehicle life cycles by 30 percent. Previously, the company said it would aim for 15 million. That was ambitious in itself given that it made fewer than 50,000 battery-only vehicles last year.

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — The chief executives of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi are setting up a new board to oversee the Franco-Japanese auto alliance. The chairman of Renault SA, the automaker’s CEO and the CEOs of Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors announced the plan today at Nissan’s Yokohama headquarters. They called it “a new start” after the arrest and dismissal of their former chairman, Carlos Ghosn (gohn). Ghosn, who was released on bail last week, was barred from going to Nissan’s board meeting.