Stocks broadly higher…More Boeing planes grounded…Trump’s budget

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks moved broadly higher in midday trading on Wall Street, led by a rally in technology shares. Apple rose 3.4 percent after an analyst upgrade. Stocks also got a boost from a government report that showed a slight increase in retail sales for January that beat forecasts after a steep decline in December. The gain for the Dow was held back by a sharp decline in Boeing. Boeing fell 7 percent after a second crash involving the newest version of their 737.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Comair (KAHM’-ayr), the operator of British Airways and Kulula flights in South Africa, is joining a number of other airlines in Asia and Ethiopia in grounding its Boeing 737 Max 8 after Sunday’s deadly crash in Ethiopia. Comair says it has grounded that model while it consults with Boeing, other operators and technical experts. A Comair statement does not say how many planes are affected and says the decision was made without intervention from regulatory authorities.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s 2020 budget relies on an optimistic 3.1 percent economic growth projection, alongside steep domestic program cuts and accounting shuffles. Trump’s budget would come into balance in 15 years. The deficit is projected to hit $1.1 trillion in the 2020 fiscal year, the highest in a decade. Trump’s new budget calls for billions more for border wall funding and steep cuts in domestic programs while providing increases for military spending.

DETROIT (AP) — The president of the United Auto Workers union is warning automakers that the union is prepared to strike if it doesn’t get its way in upcoming contract talks. Gary Jones told delegates at the union’s bargaining convention that it would raise weekly strike pay from $200 to $250 per week and $275 in January of next year. The new union president says no one expects a strike but the UAW is prepared to walk out. He said raising the payments is a symbol to members that the union has their backs. Talks with Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler begin this summer. The four-year contracts with all three expire on September 15.

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May is heading to France for face-to-face talks with EU leaders as she scrambles to save her Brexit deal from defeat in Parliament. May’s office said she was flying to France to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (zhahn-KLOHD’ YUN’-kur). The House of Commons is scheduled to decide Tuesday whether to approve the withdrawal agreement it resoundingly voted down in January. There are few signs of any big shift in lawmakers’ opinions since then, and the EU is frustrated because May is seeking changes to an agreement she helped negotiate.