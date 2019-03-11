Markets gain…Powell says Trump didn’t influence Fed…Brexit deadline

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Europe on Monday, tracking gains in Asia as investors awaited further developments in trade talks between the U.S. and China. Futures point to a mixed start on Wall Street. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose above $56.50 per barrel. The dollar rose against the yen and weakened against the euro.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says political attacks by President Donald Trump played no role in the Fed’s decision in January to signal that it planned to take a pause in hiking interest rates. In a wide-ranging interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” Sunday, Powell also said that he can’t be fired by the president and that he intends to serve out his full four-year term. Powell said that the Fed decided to pause its rate hikes in January because the global economy was slowing and other risks to the U.S. economy were rising.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is fighting to save her European Union divorce deal with the negotiations deadlocked a day before Parliament is scheduled to vote on the plan. May promised lawmakers two weeks ago they would get a second vote on the deal by March 12, but hard-line Brexit supporters are warning she should postpone the vote rather than risk another crushing defeat. The House of Commons overwhelmingly rejected the deal in January, primarily because of concerns over arrangements for the Irish border.

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has rejected a request by former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, released on bail last week, to attend the Japanese automaker’s board meeting on Tuesday. Nissan dismissed Ghosn as chairman after his Nov. 19 arrest, but he remains on the board. The Tokyo District Court said it rejected Ghosn’s request on Monday but did not elaborate on the reasons. Ghosn has been charged with falsifying financial reports in underreporting his compensation and breach of trust in making payments to a Saudi businessman and having Nissan shoulder investment losses.

PARIS (AP) — French tycoon Bernard Tapie is facing a criminal trial over a fraudulent 404 million-euro ($450 million today) arbitration package linked to his sale of sportswear company Adidas in the 1990s. Civil courts have already ruled the unusually generous 2008 award was the result of fraud and ordered Tapie to refund the money. Tapie and five others are in court in Paris starting Monday in a trial that will determine whether they also face criminal penalties.