Not a great week on Wall Street… Oil futures lose ground… Powell: Fed to be patient on interest rates

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Friday, leaving the benchmark S&P 500 index with its first weekly loss since January and its eighth drop in the last nine days. The wave of selling followed a disappointing report on hiring by U.S. employers. The S&P 500 dropped 5 points to 2,743. The Dow lost 22 points to close at 25,450. The Nasdaq declined 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,408. And the Russell 2000 gave up 1 point to 1,521.88.

UNDATED (AP) — The price of crude oil sank Friday along with expectations for demand. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 1 percent to settle at $56.07 per barrel in New York Brent crude, the international standard, lost 0.8 percent to close at $65.74 per barrel in London. In other energy futures trading, wholesale gasoline slid 0.2 percent to $1.80 a gallon. Heating oil dropped 0.6 percent to $2 a gallon. And natural gas held steady at $2.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says that the healthy U.S. economy and low inflation is allowing the central bank to take a patient, wait-and-see approach on interest rates. Speaking at Stanford University, Powell says the Fed is well along in its effort to normalize Fed operations by scaling back the extraordinary efforts it employed to support the economy’s recovery from the Great Recession.

UNDATED (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg’s new “privacy-focused vision” for Facebook looks like a transformative mission statement for the much-criticized social network. But critics say the announcement obscures Facebook’s deeper motivations. They say those include: Expanding lucrative new commercial services, continue monopolizing the attention of users and to develop new data sources for tracking people.

UNDATED (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first immunotherapy drug for breast cancer. Swiss drugmaker Roche’s Tecentriq was approved Friday for treating advanced triple-negative breast cancer, which accounts for about 15 percent of cases. It’s to be given along with chemotherapy, the standard treatment.