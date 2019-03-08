Stocks lose ground… Oil prices are down… Fiat Chrysler issues recall for some Alfa Romeo vehicles

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s another down day on Wall Street. A disappointing report on hiring by U.S. employers early today got trading off to a bad start and was the latest sign of weakness in the global economy. The S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,743. The Dow lost 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 25,450. And the Nasdaq declined 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,408. The Russell 2000 gave up 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to end the day at 1,521.

NEW YORK (AP) — A slower global economy wouldn’t need as much oil, and the price of crude sank today, along with expectations for demand. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 1 percent to settle at $56.07 per barrel in New York while Brent crude, the international standard, lost 0.8 percent to close at $65.74 per barrel in London.

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is warning owners of more than 60,000 Alfa Romeo cars and SUVs worldwide not to use the adaptive cruise control because it might not stop working even when a driver taps the brakes. The recall covers certain Giulia cars and Stelvio SUV models from 2017 through 2019. The company says a software error caused the problem, and the vehicles could even accelerate if the brakes are tapped.

NEW YORK (AP) — Genetically modified salmon has cleared a hurdle to be sold in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration lifted an alert that had prevented AquaBounty’s faster-growing salmon eggs from being imported into the company’s Indiana growing facility. But a coalition of groups suing over the FDA’s approval of the fish says a ruling in its favor could still stop the sale of the fish.

NEW YORK (AP) — In the world of emoji, interracial couples had virtually no options in terms of skin tone. But the emoji gods, otherwise known as the Unicode Consortium, recently rectified that, approving 71 new variations. Using six skin tones already available for one-person emoji, vendors such as Apple, Google and Microsoft will now be able to offer them to couples of color. Additions are expected later this year.