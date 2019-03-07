Stocks lower…Mortgage rates up slightly…Airbnb acquires HotelTonight

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are down in afternoon trading on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its fourth loss in a row and its first losing week since January. Banks and technology companies had some of the biggest losses. Kroger slumped 12 percent after the supermarket operator reported earnings that fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates rose modestly this week, but they remain slightly lower than they were a year ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.41 percent, up slightly from 4.35 percent last week. The average was 4.46 percent a year ago. The average rate or 15-year, fixed-rate loans rose to 3.83 percent this week from 3.77 percent. Rising rates in 2018 suppressed home sales, but the lower levels in recent months point to the possibility of sales gains this year.

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Xerox is reorganizing under a new holding company. Xerox says in a regulatory filing that the maneuver won’t change its business operations, directors or executive officers. It says it will gain more strategic, operational and financial flexibility. The reorganization is expected to be implemented in the middle of the year and still needs shareholder and regulatory approval.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb is acquiring last-minute booking service HotelTonight in order to boost its hotel offerings. HotelTonight will operate separately, offering discounted rooms for last-minute trips. It has partnerships with thousands of hotels in North and South America, Europe and Australia. Gradually, some of those rooms — particularly ones in boutique hotels — will also be offered by Airbnb. Airbnb may also direct users to HotelTonight.

WASHINGTON (AP) —The government’s consumer watchdog agency is coming under new scrutiny from the House Financial Services Committee, now under the control of Democrats, who say appointees of President Donald Trump to lead the organization have undermined its mission to protect Americans. Committee chair Maxine Waters of California made the comments as the new head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Kathy Kraninger, appeared before the committee.