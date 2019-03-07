Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ohio GM plant builds its last car

LORDSTOWN, OH – The last car has come off the line at the GM plant in Lordstown Ohio, putting 1400 workers out of a job.

“That last car coming down the line, you see all the empty carriers behind it, for me, that’s when it really hits ya,” said Shaun Winkler, who installs coolant systems inside the GM plant.

At a small vigil outside the facility as the last shift wrapped up Wednesday, the focus was on the uncertain future that awaits these workers.

“Today is bitterly cold, but not nearly as cold as the hearts of corporate executives that may close this plant,”
said one worker helping lead the protest.

Read More: https://on.wkyc.com/2XEsHFH

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
