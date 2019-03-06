World shares mixed … World economic growth forecasts cut amid trade concerns … Nissan former chairman out on bail

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mixed today, with European markets declining as uncertainties over Britain’s exit from the European Union deepened following another inconclusive round of talks. In early trading, Germany’s DAX fell 0.2 percent, while the CAC40 in France also fell 0.2 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2 percent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 0.6 percent, South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.2 percent. Shares rose in Indonesia and Taiwan but fell in Singapore and Thailand. Dow and S&P futures are each down 0.2 percent.

PARIS (AP) — A top economic watchdog has cut its forecasts for global economic growth due to the impact of trade disputes, Brexit and weakening demand in Europe and China. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says it expects global growth of 3.3 percent this year, down from its forecast of 3.5 percent in November. That would be a slowdown from last year’s 3.6 percent. The U.S. forecast was trimmed 0.1 percentage points to a still-robust 2.6 percent.

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s top civil servant is warning that a disorderly U.K. exit from the European Union will lead to a sharp increase in unemployment and an exodus of businesses from the region. David Sterling says “there is currently no mitigation available for the severe consequences of a no-deal outcome.” Britain and the EU have struck a divorce deal, but the U.K. Parliament has rejected it, largely over concerns about the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

TOKYO (AP) — The former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., Carlos Ghosn (gohn), has left a Tokyo detention center after posting 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail. Ghosn left the facility in disguise, wearing a surgical mask, glasses, a hat and a construction worker’s outfit. But his identity was apparent, especially after he was seen on TV smiling after he removed his mask and hat. Ghosn was arrested in November and is charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust.

PARIS (AP) — The French government has unveiled plans to slap a 3 percent tax on the French revenues of internet giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook. The bill outlines how digital companies with worldwide revenues of more than 750 million euros ($848 million), including French revenue over 25 million euros, will be taxed.