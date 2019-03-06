Stocks lower…US trade deficit jumps…GM plant shutdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in morning trading on Wall Street, led by losses in energy and industrial companies. General Electric fell after the conglomerate’s CEO said it will be left with no extra funds in 2019. Exxon Mobil fell after the energy company said it would increase spending. Retailers continued to make gains. Abercrombie & Fitch surged after reporting results that were much better than analysts expected.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit jumped nearly 19 percent in December, pushing the trade imbalance for all of 2018 to a decade-long high of $621 billion. The gap with China on goods widened to an all-time record of $419.2 billion. America’s appetite for imports appears to have increased after the tariffs that Trump imposed last year. The greater reliance on Chinese imports likely reflects an acceleration in economic growth last year from Trump’s debt-funded tax cuts, which were designed to increase spending by consumers and businesses.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs in February, a sign that companies continued hiring even as economic growth likely slowed. Payroll processor ADP said last month’s job gains were down from the 300,000 added in January, a figure that was revised up sharply from 213,000. It was also below last year’s average monthly gain of about 235,000.

LORDSTOWN, OHIO (AP) — General Motors’ sprawling Lordstown assembly plant near Youngstown, Ohio, is about to end production of the Chevrolet Cruze sedan, ending for now more than 50 years of auto manufacturing at the site. The jobs of nearly 1,700 hourly workers will be eliminated when production ends this afternoon and a contingent of workers finish making replacement parts like hoods and fenders sometime later this month.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree says it’ll close up to 390 Family Dollar stores in 2019, after closing 84 in the final three months of last year. The company said that it’s seeking rent concessions from landlords on those stores. If it doesn’t get them, the company says it’ll speed up the pace of store closings to as many as 390 Family Dollar stores. Dollar Tree, based in Chesapeake, Virginia, acquired Family Dollar in 2015 for almost $9 billion.