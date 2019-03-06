Stocks lose ground…Oil prices are mixed… GM ends production at Ohio plant

UNDATED (AP) — Health care companies have led U.S. stocks broadly lower, giving the market its third straight loss. The S&P 500 dropped 18 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,771 today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,673. The Nasdaq composite lost 70 points, or 0.9 percent, to close at 7,505. And the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 31 points, or 2 percent, to end the day at 1,536..

UNDATED (AP) —Trading in oil futures has been mixed. Benchmark U.S. crude slid 0.6 percent today to settle at $56.22 a barrel in New York. At the same time, Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 0.2 percent to close at $65.99 a barrel in London. In other energy futures trading, wholesale gasoline climbed 1.2 percent to $1.79 a gallon. Heating oil was little changed at $2.02 a gallon and natural gas slid 1.5 percent to $2.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — More than 50 years of car manufacturing has come to an end at a General Motors plant in Ohio. GM says the last Chevrolet Cruze rolled off the assembly line at its plant near Youngstown this afternoon. The jobs of nearly 1,700 hourly workers are being eliminated, but workers hope that GM will revive the plant. GM says a final decision on the plant’s fate hasn’t been made.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is shutting down all its pop-up shops and focusing on opening more of its bookstores as it rethinks its brick-and-mortar strategy. The online retail giant has 87 pop-up shops in malls, Whole Foods grocery stores and Kohl’s department stores that sell Amazon’s Echo voice-activated devices, Kindle tablets and other gadgets. Amazon did not say when the pop-up shops would shut down.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will start to emphasize new privacy-shielding messaging services, a shift apparently intended to blunt both criticism of the company’s data handling and potential antitrust action. The Facebook CEO is promising to transform the service from a data-hungry company to one that gives people more ways to communicate in ways that Facebook itself can’t read.