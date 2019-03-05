Stocks little changed…Audi recall…Walmart lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks drifted between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street as losses for banks and big technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. Sales of new U.S. homes climbed 3.7 percent in December to their highest pace in seven months and U.S. service companies grew in February at the fastest pace in three months, rebounding after a decline in January.

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen’s Audi luxury brand is recalling nearly 75,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because fuel leaks in the engine could cause fires. The recall covers certain A6, A7, and Q7 SUVs from the 2016 through 2018 model years. Also included are A8 sedans from 2015 through 2018. Dealers will replace the left and right fuel injector rails at no cost to owners. Audi says owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.

DALLAS (AP) — The CEO says Southwest Airlines is losing millions a week from grounded planes, which the airline blames on a union. Southwest filed a lawsuit last week against the union representing its aircraft mechanics, claiming they are grounding planes by writing up minor maintenance problems. The two sides are locked in a bitter dispute over a new contract.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A jury in West Virginia has returned a nearly $17 million verdict against Walmart after a woman was injured when staffers tried to detain a shoplifter. A lawyer for 53-year-old Diane Ankrom says employees were trying to detain the shoplifter when he ran into her shopping cart, sending her to the ground with the cart falling on top of her. The lawyers say she suffered internal injuries. A Walmart spokesman says the company is sympathetic to Ankrom’s injuries but believes the shoplifter is responsible. The company is evaluating post-trial options.

NEW YORK (AP) — Some shrunken Kohl’s stores are getting a new neighbor. Kohl’s, which is on a mission to shrink its biggest department stores, says it will lease or sell the empty space at 10 locations to Planet Fitness. The new neighbor won’t share doors with Kohl’s, but the company hopes that those who frequent Planet Fitness will also stop at Kohl’s to buy fitness trackers or sneakers.