Mixed stock resorts…Makeup warning….Wedding cake dispute

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended an up-and-down day mostly down on Wall Street as losses by industrial and technology companies offset strength in other sectors. The Dow edged down 13 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 25,806. The S&P slipped 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,789. The Nasdaq was little changed at 7,576.

NEW YORK (AP) — The holiday season turned out to be a mixed bag for retailers. Retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy that have been responding faster to a more competitive landscape and shoppers’ shift to online are enjoying strong sales. But mall-based clothing chains and department stores continue to muddle along.

NEW YORK (AP) — The FDA is warning people not to use three makeup products from Claire’s that tested positive for asbestos. The tests were conducted after the agency learned of reports of asbestos in 2017. It says Claire’s removed products from stores that year. But on Tuesday, the agency said the retailer refused to go a step further and recall the products.

DENVER (AP) — The state of Colorado and a baker who refused to make wedding cakes for a gay couple on religious grounds have ended a separate legal battle over his refusal to bake a cake celebrating a gender transition. Jack Phillips previously was sanctioned by state officials for refusing to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July that the commission showed anti-religious bias. Phillips was sanctioned again weeks later for refusing to make the gender transition cake.

DALLAS (AP) — Jerry Merryman, one of the inventors of the handheld electronic calculator, has died in Dallas. He was 86. Merryman is one of the three men credited with inventing the handheld calculator while working at Dallas-based Texas Instruments. The prototype they built is at the Smithsonian Institution.