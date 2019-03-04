Stocks slip…Michigan road fix tax proposed…Mega Millions mystery ends

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up an early rally and ended broadly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in health care companies. UnitedHealth Group sank 4.1 percent. The S&P fell 11 points The Dow lost 206 points.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin informed Congress on Monday that he will stop making payments into two government retirement funds now that the debt limit has gone back into effect. In a letter to congressional leaders, Mnuchin said that he would stop making investments into a civil service retirement fund and a postal service retirement fund.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Companies testing autonomous vehicles in Pittsburgh will have to immediately report crashes resulting in any injuries as part of new guidelines announced Monday intended to boost public confidence in the testing after a deadly accident in Arizona last year. Local offic8ials had been working on guidelines before the March 18 accident in Tempe.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — New Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who campaigned on a bold promise to “fix the damn roads” in the capital of the U.S. auto industry, will propose nearly tripling the state’s per-gallon fuel tax, her office said Monday. Whitmer’s budget proposal, which will be a tough sell in the Republican-led legislature, would boost the 26-cent gasoline and diesel tax by 45 cents by October 2020.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The mystery surrounding the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from last October is partly over. Lottery officials announced Monday that a South Carolina resident has stepped forward to claim the prize but elected to remain anonymous. A person has submitted a claim for what was the second-largest lottery in U.S. history and has chosen the cash option, a one-time payment of nearly $878,000,000.