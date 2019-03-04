Stocks broadly lower…House to investigate Trump…Cheaper Eli Lilly insulin

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street. Health care, technology and financial stocks are taking the heaviest losses. The sell-off comes as investors wait for more details on reports that the U.S. and China are moving closer to a trade deal. Overall, the market is still solidly higher after a strong January and February helped push the S&P to its best yearly start since 1991.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll cooperate with a House investigation into his White House, campaign and businesses. When asked today if he was going to cooperate with the investigation, Trump said he cooperates “all the time with everybody”, adding, “the beautiful thing, no collusion. It’s all a hoax”. The House Judiciary Committee is sending requests to 81 people linked to the president and his associates.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — General Motors says production will end this week at one of five North American plants that it wants to close by next January. GM said the last Chevrolet Cruze will come off the assembly line Wednesday at its Ohio assembly plant near Youngstown. The plant closings in the U.S. still must be negotiated with the union, so some workers at GM’s Lordstown plant in Ohio are hoping it still can be saved.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly is offering a half-price version of its top-selling insulin to ease the financial strain for patients, but an advocacy group says much bigger changes are needed. The drugmaker said it will introduce a version of the diabetes treatment Humalog with an initial price 50 percent lower than Humalog’s current rate of about $275 per vial. The company said it is working to make the insulin available as quickly as possible.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government will for the first time publish economic data on Puerto Rico amid concerns that statistics released by the U.S. territory are flawed. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said it will analyze consumer spending, business investment and trade in goods from 2012 through 2017, potentially leading to an estimate of Puerto Rico’s gross domestic product. The island is in a 12-year recession and trying to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load.