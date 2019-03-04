Stocks broadly higher… Eli Lilly cuts Insulin price…Brexit talks continue

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly higher in morning trading on Wall Street following reports that the U.S. and China are getting closer to a deal on trade. Technology stocks, industrial and internet companies were among the biggest gainers in early trading. Office Depot rose after announcing a partnership with Chinese online retailing giant Alibaba.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly is offering a half-price version of its top-selling insulin Humalog. The drugmaker says it will introduce a version of the diabetes treatment called Insulin Lispro that comes with a list price 50 percent lower than its current rate. The discounted insulin will sell for roughly $137 per vial or $265 for a five pack of Kwik Pens. A company spokeswoman said the average person uses about two vials a month, and the pack of pens can last a month or more.

LONDON (AP) — Senior European Union and British officials are set to hold more Brexit talks less than a month before the United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the bloc. U.K. officials deny that attempts to seal a divorce deal are deadlocked. Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said the two sides have “definitely been making progress” and that negotiations are at a “critical point.” EU and U.K. officials said today that the bloc’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, will meet U.K. Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox on Tuesday.

BEIJING (AP) — China has accused two detained Canadians of acting together to steal state secrets, just days after Canada announced it will proceed with a U.S. extradition request for a senior Chinese tech executive. The arrest of Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig along with Canadian businessman Michael Spavor is widely seen as an attempt to pressure Canada to release Huawei (WAH’-way) executive Meng Wanzhou (muhng wahn-JOH’). Canada said last Friday that it will allow a U.S. extradition request for Meng to proceed.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) appears firmly in charge despite a slowing economy, an ongoing trade war with the U.S. and rumbles of discontent over his concentration of power. This year’s legislative session is expected to be considerably less dramatic than last year’s, when Xi’s move to amend the constitution to remove term limits on the presidency opened the way for him to remain head of state for as long as he wants.