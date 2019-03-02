Good week for Wall Street…Oil prices fall…rump asks China to remove tariffs on US farm products

UNDATED (AP) — Health care and technology companies helped lift U.S. stocks higher Friday, breaking a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500 and giving the benchmark index its fifth consecutive weekly gain. The S&P 500 climbed 19 points to 2,803. At the same time, the Dow rose 110 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,026.32. The Nasdaq gained 62 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at 7,595. And the Russell 2000 picked up 14 points, or 0.9 percent, to finish at 1,589.

UNDATED (AP) — Benchmark U.S. crude oil slid 2.5 percent on Friday to settle at $55.80 a barrel in New York. Meanwhile, Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 1.9 percent to close at $65.07 a barrel in London. In other energy futures trading, wholesale gasoline slid 1.3 percent to $1.73 a gallon. Heating oil lost 1.3 percent to $2 a gallon and natural gas gained 1.7 percent to $2.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has asked China to remove its tariffs on U.S. farm products such as pork and beef. Trump tweets that removing the tariffs “is very important for our great farmers – and me!” In July, the Trump administration gradually began slapping import taxes on Chinese goods to pressure Beijing into changing policies that hobble foreign competition and threaten U.S. technology.

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. because the brake lights may not illuminate properly. The recall covers certain 2014 to 2016 Forester, 2008 through 2016 Impreza and 2013 through 2017 Crosstrek vehicles. Subaru says cleaning products containing silicone can emit a gas that can seep into the brake lamp switch and cut off the electrical contact. That can stop the brake lights from working but brakes will still function. The automaker says it has only 33 reports in the U.S.

MONTREAL (AP) — The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld a landmark judgment that ordered three tobacco companies to pay billions of dollars in damages to Quebec smokers. Imperial Tobacco, JTI-Macdonald and Rothmans, Benson & Hedges had appealed a ruling that found the companies chose profits over the health of their customers. The three companies argued their customers knew the risks of smoking.