Stocks surge…Consumer spending falls…Southwest sues mechanics union

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are surging in early Wall Street trading as investors digest a report saying the U.S. and China could hammer out a trade deal within the next month. Technology companies and banks are leading the rally. Gap soared after the retailer said it would split off its Old Navy brand into a separate company. Foot Locker rose on strong earnings and a forecast for a profit surge in 2019. E-commerce company eBay rose after saying it might spin off or sell StubHub.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department says consumer spending tumbled 0.5 percent in December, the biggest decline in nine years. The December drop followed sizable gains of 0.7 percent in October and 0.6 percent in November, meaning spending for the quarter slowed significantly. Meanwhile, incomes rose sharply in December but edged down in January. The government didn’t release spending data for January because of delays stemming from the government shutdown.

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest is suing its mechanics’ union over what it claims is an illegal work slowdown that is grounding planes and disrupting flights. The airline filed the lawsuit late yesterday in federal district court in Dallas. Southwest charges that some workers are pulling planes out of service for minor mechanical items to gain leverage in contract talks. It’s Southwest’s second lawsuit in three years against the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association and the result of raw feelings on both sides after more than six years of fruitless contract negotiations.

UNDATED (AP) — After more than a week of backlash, Walmart is pledging to make “every effort” to find other roles for disabled workers who’d accused the retailer of targeting them as it phases out the “people greeter” job at 1,000 stores. Greg Foran, president and CEO of Walmart’s U.S. stores, says in a memo to store managers that “we are taking some specific steps to support” greeters with disabilities. Walmart told greeters around the country last week that their positions were being eliminated in favor of an expanded “customer host” role, raising fears that greeters with disabilities would lose their jobs.

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say lobstermen brought more than 119 million pounds of the state’s signature seafood ashore last year, an increase from the previous year. Officials say the value of the 2018 lobster catch was more than $484 million — and the total value for all Maine seafood was more than $637 million, the second-highest on record. The state is by far the biggest lobster producer in the United States, and the industry is in the midst of a multiyear boom. However, the catch and its value have fluctuated wildly in recent years.