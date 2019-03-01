Stocks gain…Brexit accusation…Eurozone unemployment improves

SINGAPORE (AP) — World markets were lifted Friday by suggestions that the U.S. could endorse a trade deal with China in the coming weeks, after the country’s nuclear talks with North Korea ended abruptly with no agreement. Futures point to opening gains on Wall Street. Benchmark U.S. crude rose above $57.50 per barrel. The dollar strengthened against the yen and the euro.

LONDON (AP) — A former Brexit secretary has accused the European Union of acting dishonorably in talks with the U.K., arguing that it may make sense to leave the bloc with no deal and then negotiate future relations as an independent third country. Dominic Raab told the BBC on Friday that the EU had “tried to bully us” by exploiting the “sensitive issue of Northern Ireland” to lock Britain into EU laws.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Official figures show that unemployment across the 19-member eurozone at its lowest rate since the global financial crisis. Eurostat said Friday that the jobless rate across the bloc fell to 7.8 percent in January, unchanged from the December rate, which was downwardly revised from the previous 7.9 percent. The rate is the lowest since October 2008. Separately, Eurostat found that inflation edged higher during February as a result of a slight pick-up in energy costs. But the core rate, which strips out volatile items such as energy, fell to 1 percent from 1.1 percent.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s bourbon industry has a bracing message for its home state lawmakers as they consider whether to relax restrictions on wine sales: What’s good for California vineyards should also apply to the bluegrass state’s signature spirit. The Kentucky Distillers’ Association is pushing to have the spirits industry included in a bill that, in its current form, would allow direct out-of-state shipments of wine to Kentucky consumers.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO’s chief executive said he is exiting the cable channel, a decision that comes less than a year after AT&T acquired HBO’s parent company. During Richard Plepler’s nearly 28-year tenure, the premium channel fielded popular and award-winning series including “The Sopranos,” ”Game of Thrones,” ”Girls,” ”Big Little Lies” and “Band of Brothers.” With the advent of streaming, the HBO Go and HBO Now platforms were started under his direction.