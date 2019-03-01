Stocks end higher …Oil futures drop… Government being sued over some petroleum exploration in Alaska

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have closed higher today as investors digest a report saying the U.S. and China could hammer out a trade deal within the next month. The S&P 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,803. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 110 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,026. And the Nasdaq rose 62 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,595. Also, the Russell 2000 index picked up 14 points, or 0.9 percent, to close at 1,589.

UNDATED (AP) — Oil prices are down today. Benchmark U.S. crude slid 2.5 percent to settle at $55.80 a barrel in New York. And Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 1.9 percent to close at $65.07 a barrel in London. In other energy futures trading, wholesale gasoline slid 1.3 percent to $1.73 a gallon. Heating oil lost 1.3 percent to $2 a gallon and natural gas gained 1.7 percent to $2.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska tribe and five environmental groups say the federal government performed inadequate environmental review before approving petroleum exploration in a reserve. The Native Village of Nuiqsut (noo-IK-sit) and the groups have sued the Bureau of Land Management. They say the agency did not consider direct and cumulative effects of exploration in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska on caribou, migratory birds and other wildlife

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla’s bold move to close most of its stores and shift all of its purchases online is a major departure from the way most people buy cars. Experts say it may appeal to a generation that has grown up ordering goods from Amazon. Still, many will be fearful of making such a big purchase without a test drive. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the radical change in Tesla’s business model today.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his efforts to get Amazon back on board with a New York headquarters have not worked — but he doesn’t want the failed Amazon deal to drive other companies away. The Democratic governor says he has spoken to Amazon executives in the two weeks since they pulled the plug on a planned secondary headquarters in New York and that they did not indicate they might reconsider.