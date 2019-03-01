Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Some Kroger owned chains to drop Visa

CINCINNATI – A second Kroger owned store chain will ban Visa credit cards for payments this year.

The supermarket chain announced Smith’s Food and Drug Stores will stop accepting Visa starting on April 3.

The announcement affects 142 supermarkets and 108 fuel centers in Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, and Arizona.

Kroger says high fees Visa charges retailers is behind the reason for severing the relationship. The chain says those fees inflate food prices, which impacts customers.

Another Kroger brand — Foods Company Supermarkets — stopped accepting Visa in August 2018.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
