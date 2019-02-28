Stocks wavering….Hyundai, Kia recall…J.C. Penney closing more stores

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are wavering on Wall Street following a report of slower economic growth at the end of 2018. However, the market is still heading for its best start of the year since 1991. The gains so far this year are being pushed by investor confidence in prospects for steady growth and an increasingly hands-off Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, applications for unemployment benefits rose by 8,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 which is still low by historical standards.

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than a half million vehicles in the U.S. due to new problems that can cause engine fires. Documents posted Thursday by the government show the Korean automakers are expanding recalls after reports of engine fires across the nation. The recall affects Kia Soul SUVs from 2012 through 2016 with 1.6-liter engines and Tuscon SUVs from 2011 to 2013 and Sportage SUVs from 2011 and 2012.

NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Penney is closing more stores after a weak holiday sales season. Fourth-quarter income tumbled nearly 70 percent and revenue slid 8 percent. The company did beat Wall Street expectations, and shares jumped 18 percent before the opening bell. The company’s net income was $75 million for the quarter. That compares with $242 million a year ago.

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization panel has ruled in favor of the United States in a dispute with China over agricultural subsidies, saying Beijing went beyond WTO limits in its support for wheat and rice producers. The WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body on Thursday found China exceeded domestic support limits on those products between 2012 and 2015.

UNDATED (AP) — Martha Stewart is joining the cannabis craze. The domestic diva says she is partnering with Canopy Growth Corp. to assist in developing new products that contain non-psychoactive CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoids. First to come will be offerings for pets, although there were no specifics on what those products might be.