Stocks close lower…Oil futures higher … US economy has a good year

MEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have closed modestly lower on Wall Street after the government reported that economic growth slowed down at the end of last year. Despite a sluggish few days, the market still rose 11.1 percent over January and February, its best start to a year since 1991. The S&P 500 fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,784. The Dow lost 69 points, or 0.3 percent, to close at 25,916. And the Nasdaq fell 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,532.

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange today. The near-month contract for the U.S. benchmark grade crude rose .28 cents — closing at $57.22 a barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 0.5 percent to close at $66.03 a barrel in London. In other energy futures trading, wholesale gasoline slid 0.3 percent to $1.63 a gallon. Heating oil rose 0.1 percent to $2.02 a gallon and natural gas gained 0.5 percent to $2.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy turned in a solid performance in 2018, boosted in part by tax cuts and higher government spending. But growth slowed by year’s end, and most economists envision a weaker outlook for the coming months and probably years. The nation’s gross domestic product, the broadest gauge of economic health, expanded at a 2.6 percent annual rate in the October-December period,

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — YouTube says it will turn off comments on most videos that feature kids. The change comes after advertisers began boycotting the site last week in response to inappropriate comments made on videos of minors. Suspending comments from the videos will happen over the next several months. Only a small number of channels with videos of kids will be able to keep comments on and will have to actively monitor them.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap Inc. is splitting into two. Gap says it is creating two independent publicly traded companies — low-priced Old Navy and a yet to be named company, which will consist of the iconic Gap brand, Athleta, Banana Republic, Intermix and Hill City. The San Francisco-based company says the spin-off will enable each company to focus on flexibility and pare down costs.