Stocks mixed… Pending homes sales rebound…Brexit, WTO deal reached

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are wavering in afternoon trading on Wall Street after comments from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (LYT’-hy-zur) stoked doubt over how much the U.S.-China trade talks are progressing, saying much work needs to be done. Cyber theft and technology remain major sticking points. Investors are also monitoring escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. And Weight Watchers plunged on a dismal earnings report while Best Buy rose on a surprisingly good report.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the House Banking Committee that the Fed is making its decisions on interest rates based on “our best thinking” and not political considerations. Powell says Fed intends to closely watch potential risks to the US economy such as a global slowdown and added that the central bank is close to announcing how it will its end its program to reduce its large holdings of bonds.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pending home sales rebounded 4.6 percent in January as lower mortgage rates appeared to give the real estate market a boost. The index improved in the Northeast, Midwest, South and West. Signed contracts jumped 8.9 percent in the South, where homes are generally more affordable. But in the pricier West, the increase was just 0.3 percent.

HANOI (AP) — President Donald Trump met privately with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon), kicking off their two-day nuclear summit in Vietnam. Two interpreters were the only other people privy to their conversation, raising concerns about why Trump would risk meeting Kim without staff to take notes.

LONDON (AP) — Britain has struck its first deal through the World Trade Organization for a post-Brexit world, inking plans to stay part of a market for lucrative government contracts with dozens of trading partners. The accord paves the way for Britain to remain among the 47 WTO countries involved in the Government Procurement Agreement. A Geneva-based trade official says the deal is important to ensure access to a combined market valued at over $1.7 trillion.