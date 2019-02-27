Stocks down … Best Buy up, Lowes down … Pending home sales rebound

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower on Wall Street as health care and internet companies moved lower. UnitedHealth and Facebook fell while Weight Watchers plunged after issuing a surprisingly weak forecast. The price of oil bounced back 2 percent, which helped send energy companies higher.

UNDATED (AP) — Best Buy is reporting big holiday sales numbers, showing more evidence that Americans are willing and able to spend. The nation’s biggest consumer electronics retailer said comparable-stores sales rose 3 percent in the fourth-quarter and 9 percent for the year. Meanwhile, home improvement company Lowe’s swung to a loss in its fourth quarter, weighed down by sizeable one-time charges and a lethargic housing market.

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in January as lower mortgage rates appeared to give the real estate market a boost. The National Association of Realtors says its pending home sales index rose 4.6 percent last month to 103.2. The rebound has come as average 30-year mortgage rates have fallen since peaking at nearly 5 percent in early November. Still, higher mortgage rates in 2018 depressed pending sales by 2.3 percent over the past 12 months.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL’ mah-KROHN’) says Britain needs a good reason to seek a delay of its scheduled March 29 departure from the European Union. Speaking in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (AHN’-geh-lah MEHR’-kuhl) in Paris today, Macron said any delay request would need to be justified by “a clear perspective on the goal.” Adding, “We don’t need time, we need decisions.”

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Bayer, which bought Monsanto last year, is determined to fight cases involving the U.S. company’s Roundup weed-killer in the face of more than 11,000 lawsuits so far. In August, a San Francisco jury awarded a man $289 million after determining Roundup caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. A judge later slashed the award to $78 million. Monsanto has appealed insisting that the active ingredient in Roundup, glyphosate, is safe.

WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

Two facing charges after fight and stabbing in Colorado Springs

Foreign leaders call for de-escalation after jets shot down near Kashmir

