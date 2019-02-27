Global shares mostly lower … World’s richest take a hit during stock market meltdown … Bayer to keep fighting Roundup lawsuits

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower in muted trading today as investors awaited the outcome of a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.4 percent in early trading, while Germany’s DAX fell 0.5 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.5 percent. Shares were mixed in Asia, where Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.5 percent. U.S. shares are expected to open lower this morning.

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s version of the Forbes rich list says stock market meltdowns in 2018 obliterated $1 trillion of the fortunes of the world’s richest people, with more than 212 Chinese tycoons losing their dollar billionaire status. The Hurun Report says still, Chinese billionaires outnumber those from any other country, with 658 as of Jan. 31. But at the top of the list are Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with an estimated $147 billion, Bill Gates with $96 billion and Warren Buffett with $88 billion.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Bayer AG, which bought Monsanto Co. last year, is underlining its determination to fight cases involving the U.S. company’s Roundup weed-killer in the face of more than 11,000 lawsuits so far. As Bayer CEO Werner Baumann presented the company’s annual earnings, he said, “we will continue to defend ourselves resolutely in all proceedings.” In August, a San Francisco jury awarded a man $289 million after determining Roundup caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. A judge later slashed the award to $78 million, and Monsanto has appealed.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Amtrak says its Coast Starlight train service will run only south of Sacramento until Friday. The train was stranded om the Oregon mountains for a day and a half with 200 people aboard because of trees downed by a blizzard. Fortunately it didn’t lose its light or heat and had plenty of food aboard. Amtrak says it made the decision to leave passengers aboard the double-decker. A small nearby town was dealing with blackout and snow problems.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers are moving closer to adopting alcohol levels for beer that are in line with most production-line brews nationally. The state Senate easily passed a measure on Tuesday to raise alcohol limits despite opposition from the Mormon church and many local brewers. It now goes to the House, where it’s expected to face more opposition. The proposal would increase the alcohol limit from 3.2 percent to 4.8 percent by weight, the amount most production-line beers contain.