Stocks mixed … Powell sees solid but slower growth … Home Depot sales cool

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are mixed after a lower opening on Wall Street led by declines in banks and internet companies. While the S&P and Nasdaq have been up slightly, the Dow has been mostly lower in morning trading.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell predicts solid but slower growth in 2019. Powell says the U.S. economy should keep growing at a solid but somewhat slower pace this year and cautions that there are a number of risks ranging from a global slowdown to volatile financial markets and uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy. In delivering the Fed’s semiannual monetary report to Congress, Powell says the Fed will be “patient” in determining when to boost rates.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Home price gains slowed in December for the ninth straight month. Home sales and price increases cooled considerably last year and have been a drag on the economy. Previous price gains have put many homes out of reach for would-be buyers, and a jump in mortgage rates last fall also held back sales. Prices rose the fastest in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Atlanta. Washington, D.C. and San Diego saw the smallest cost increases.

ATLANTA (AP) — Strains in the nation’s housing sector appear to be affecting Home Depot. Its fourth quarter financial report shows the company fell short on profit, revenue and same-stores sales. Home Depot projects comparable-store sales growth, a key gauge of health in the retail industry, will not be as strong this year as it was in 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s has announced a multiyear restructuring program that it says will pare down its management structure and make the department store more nimble. The plan would result in cost savings of $100 million.