Stocks lower…Drug price hearing…Fiat Chrysler expansion

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower after a day of meandering as investors parsed conflicting signals on the economy and testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The market changed course several times Tuesday, then fell steadily in the last half-hour of trading. Health care companies and banks did the most to pull stocks lower. Powell told Congress the economy should keep expanding at a solid, though slower pace this year, and reassured markets that the Fed would be “patient” in raising rates. The Dow fell 33 po8ints.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators from both political parties put drug company executives on notice that they’ll act to curb high costs, while the CEOs warned that government price controls could jeopardize medical breakthroughs. Tuesday’s Senate Finance Committee hearing marks the first time lawmakers have called top industry executives to account for rising prices. The public accounting is a sign Congress and the White House are moving toward legislation to curb costs.

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld AT&T’s $81 billion takeover of Time Warner, approving one of the biggest media deals on record in the face of opposition from the Trump administration. The combination of one of the country’s largest wireless carriers and TV providers with a major TV and movie company has already reshaped the media landscape.

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler says it plans to roughly double its hourly workforce in Detroit as part of a $4.5 billion investment that will add about 6,500 jobs in the city and surrounding suburbs to build all-new or next-generation SUVs. The company said Tuesday it will reopen a shuttered engine plant in the city and convert another in the same complex into a future assembly plant for the Jeep Grand Cherokee and a new, three-row, full-size Jeep SUV and plug-in hybrid models.

DETROIT (AP) — Legal experts say there’s little doubt that Tesla CEO Elon Musk violated the terms of a securities fraud settlement with the government. But they don’t expect a federal judge to issue harsh penalties even if he’s found in contempt of court. Securities regulators filed papers Monday seeking a contempt finding for a Feb. 19 tweet that wasn’t approved by a company lawyer. Musk agreed to get tweets approved if they could influence Tesla’s stock price. He must explain his actions by March 11.