Stocks little changed…Fed rates will be data dependent…consumer confidence up, housing starts down…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off an early slump and remained little changed in early afternoon trading as traders weighed conflicting reports on the U.S. economy. The market got off to a weak start after the government reported that the number of homes being built last month plunged to the lowest level in more than two years. Later in the morning a surprisingly upbeat reading on consumer confidence helped wipe out those losses, leaving indexes little changed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. economy should keep expanding at a solid, though somewhat slower pace this year. But he warns of growing risks, including a global slowdown, volatile financial markets and uncertainty about U.S. trade policy. Saying the Fed’s rate decisions will be “data dependent” as the economic outlook evolves.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has blessed AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner, defeating the Trump administration by affirming that the $81 billion merger won’t harm consumers or competition in the booming pay TV market. The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals approves one of the biggest media marriages ever.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are urging top pharmaceutical executives to help Congress take action against companies responsible for hiking prices on once-cheap drugs. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse says that when Congress attempts to take such action against bad actors it is blocked by pharmaceutical lobbyists. President Donald Trump and Democrats have promised to bring prices down.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has bowed to political pressure saying that if Parliament rejects her Brexit deal, lawmakers will then get to decide whether to leave the EU without an agreement or to seek a delay. Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. So far the government has not been able to win Parliament’s backing for its divorce deal. That leaves the U.K. facing a chaotic “no-deal” Brexit that could cause disruption for businesses and people in both Britain and the EU.