Shares slip…China worries…Huawei exec pokes fun at US

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares declined Tuesday, backtracking from Monday’s rally spurred by news that President Donald Trump had pushed back a deadline for raising tariffs on imports from China to allow time for more negotiations. Futures point to a lower opening on Wall Street. Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped and was below $55.50 per barrel. The dollar fell against the yen and the euro.

BEIJING (AP) — A business group says American companies want negotiations with Beijing to win them better access to its state-dominated economy, not just a smaller Chinese trade surplus, with Washington’s punitive tariffs kept in place while talks proceed. Tim Stratford, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China said companies that responded to a questionnaire last week want an end to Chinese pressure to hand over technology, unequal enforcement of laws and other chronic problems. If not, he said, their losses in a tariff war “will be a tremendous waste.”

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A top executive at Chinese tech supplier Huawei poked fun at U.S. intelligence on Tuesday as he sought to reassure people attending the world’s biggest mobile industry fair that the company’s technology is secure. Guo Ping, Huawei’s rotating chairman, used his keynote speech at MWC Barcelona to fight back against U.S. allegations that the company’s technology poses a national security risk to next-generation mobile networks.

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a revolt from members of her own government as lawmakers try to prevent her from taking Britain out of the European Union in a month’s time without a divorce deal. Three junior government ministers write in Tuesday’s Daily Mail that they will vote with lawmakers from all parties to stop a no-deal departure unless May agrees to delay Brexit and guarantee “we are not swept over the precipice on March 29.” The main opposition Labour Party on Monday took a step to back calls for a referendum on the Brexit deal as a way to break the deadlock.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump Organization fired back at investigations into its business Monday, demanding a House panel end its probe because of ethical conflicts. Separately, President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., accused federal prosecutors in a “Fox & Friends” interview of resorting to “Stalinist” tactics as they investigate the president’s inaugural committee and company.