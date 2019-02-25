Modest gains…Yellen: Trump doesn’t understand…May: Brexit date

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed modestly higher Monday after shedding most of the gains from an early rally spurred by the Trump administration’s decision to hold off on increasing tariffs on imported Chinese goods. Investors welcomed the move, which averted an escalation in the damaging trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Oil prices fell sharply after President Donald Trump said they were getting too high. The Dow gained 60 points.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says she doubts that President Donald Trump has a good grasp of economic policy or even knows what goals the Federal Reserve is trying to achieve. In an interview with radio program Marketplace, Yellen says, “I doubt that he would even be able to say that the Fed’s goals are maximum employment and price stability.”

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says she intends for Britain to leave the European Union as planned on March 29. But May’s often divided opponents in Parliament appeared increasingly desperate Monday to take control of Brexit and may be coalescing around a plan to prevent a withdrawal if a divorce deal with the EU isn’t in place.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has approved a $120 million court settlement from the nation’s largest-known natural gas leak. Judge Carolyn Kuhl in Los Angeles Superior Court said Monday that she supported the deal criticized by environmentalists as too favorable to Southern California Gas Co. The state defended the deal as fair and says it’s not a subsidy to SoCalGas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings have reached a deal to grant DraftKings access to Caesars’ markets in several states. The deal lets DraftKings offer its online gambling products in “certain states” in which Caesars operates, but the companies did not specify which ones.